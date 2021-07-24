Cancel
Science

Investigating the healing powers of nature

By Hosted by Evan Kleiman
kcrw.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecovering from addictions to drugs and alcohol, science and nature writer Lucy Jones discovered that a walk among trees had just as many benefits to her healing than conventional therapies. She set out on a journey to explore the mechanisms behind her experience and how a connection with nature affects the body and mind. Jones describes the idea of the “extinction of experience,” and how modern society has lost touch with the natural world by moving indoors and curtailing our recognition of plants and species. Her book is “Losing Eden.”

Lucy Jones
