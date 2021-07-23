Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Yellowstone Issues Park-Wide Fishing Restrictions

By Aidan Morton
mtpr.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYellowstone National Park will see its first park-wide fishing closure on all rivers and streams since 2007, the Associated Press reports. The closure will prohibit fishing from 2 p.m. to sunrise the following day. Fishing on Yellowstone Lake and other lakes in the park is still allowed, within current regulations.

www.mtpr.org

Comments / 7

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Yellowstone Lake#Trout#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
Related
Ann Arbor, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A 30-year-old hiker in Yellowstone National Park received significant injuries from a bison while walking on a trail in late June. The hiker, a woman from Ann Arbor, was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho, after the incident, reported the Jackson Hole & Daily.
HobbiesNewsweek

VIDEO: Teen Reels in 20-Foot 'Living Dinosaur' Fish

A Canadian teenager recently caught — and released — a 20-foot white sturgeon he landed while fishing with friends. Jacob Bergen, 17, nabbed the huge fish in the Fraser River in British Columbia, Canada. Bergen notes white sturgeon are considered "prehistoric" fish, meaning they have been in existence since the...
AnimalsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Wildlife Officials Hunt for Sicko Who Decapitated and Declawed Yellowstone Grizzly Bear

Federal and state officials are searching for the individual(s) responsible for decapitating and declawing a grizzly bear in Gardiner, Montana, Idaho Statesman reports. It is illegal to possess grizzly bear parts as part of the federal Endangered Species Act. The 25-year old bear, tagged number 394, washed ashore next to a river after possibly drowning and was a resident at Yellowstone National Park. George Bumann, a local sculptor, learned of the dead bear and visited it to take measurements to plan for potential artwork. He posted photos of the bear on his blog on June 11 but made efforts not to disclose its specific location. When wildlife officials visited the bear’s carcass on June 10, it was still intact, but when they returned the next day, it had been decapitated and declawed. Officials at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are actively investigating the incident.
AnimalsKPVI Newschannel 6

Woman filmed too close to grizzly and cubs in Yellowstone cited

A woman who was captured on video being bluff charged by a grizzly bear while she was taking photos in Yellowstone National Park has been charged with two offenses. Samantha Dehring of Carol Stream, Illinois, has been charged in U.S. District Court in Yellowstone Park with feeding, touching, teasing, frightening or intentionally disturbing wildlife and violating closures and use limits. She is set to appear in court Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. in Mammoth.
Hobbiesmybighornbasin.com

Yellowstone: Afternoon Fishing Prohibited in Rivers, Streams

An unseasonably warm summer is forcing changes in Yellowstone National Park, as the survival of fish is prioritized over people’s pleasure in the park’s waters. With Summer 2021 continuing to be hot and dry, wildlife across Wyoming are struggling to stay cool. Yellowstone National Park is no exception, but now persistent conditions require new rules in the park’s rivers and streams.
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Reveals Shocking Number of Large Animals Struck by Vehicles

In response to a recent fatal bison-vehicle collision, Yellowstone National Park has revealed the total amount of large mammals struck from 2017-2021. Across the last five years, Yellowstone National Park motorists have struck 241 large mammals with vehicles. The land’s megafauna are amongst its most revered aspects, yet there is little that can be done to prevent such collisions.
TravelPosted by
My Country 95.5

#1 Cause of Frustrating Traffic Jams in Yellowstone are Bison

Every summer pictures and videos hit the internet of the LONG traffic jams in Yellowstone National Park and the cause many of these are 'Bison Jams'. The visitor numbers in the last few years have been so high that traffic is already a major concern for park officials. Then when you add in up to 5,000 Bison and thousands of other types of wildlife that live in the in the park, don't expect to make it quick trip through the park. The 'Bison Jams' are caused when the parks Bison herds are hanging out around the road and can long as 2 hours.
Cody, WYPowell Tribune

Former park ranger to share stories from Yellowstone

Author and photographer Bob Richard will share stories and photographs from his time working as a horse ranger in Yellowstone National Park at a program in Cody next week. Richard will host an illustrated talk, “Memoir of a 1950s Yellowstone Horse Ranger,” from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium. A book signing follows at Points West Market store.
Park County, WYPowell Tribune

Bear relocated to Yellowstone Park area after killing cattle

A grizzly bear was captured north of Pinedale on Wednesday and relocated to an area about 5 miles from the East Entrance of Yellowstone National Park. The adult male was targeted after it killed cattle on a U.S. Forest Service grazing allotment north of Pinedale in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and the Forest Service decided the bear should be relocated to the Five Mile Drainage within the Shoshone National Forest.
AnimalsPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Watch This Baby Calf Attempt to Climb Uphill at Yellowstone National Park

A new video highlights a young bison calf attempting to traverse up a hill to catch up with the herd at Yellowstone National Park. Much like every Disney animal-themed movie ever made (from Bambi to The Lion King), the cow waits for the calf to finally make the climb before continuing on their journey with the rest of the herd. It's tough love parenting in the wild, but that will hopefully help the calf to survive later in life.
HobbiesOutdoor Life

Fishing Closures, Wildfire Prevention, and “Rattlesnakes Everywhere”: Drought is Taking a Toll on Wildlife and Outdoor Recreation in the West

While other parts of America are drenched in rain and watching the tropics for hurricanes, the western half of the country suffered from record heat and a brutal drought. Although the biggest toll is on human life and suffering, plenty of wildlife and habitat are at risk from prolonged drought. Here’s a look at some hotspots.

Comments / 7

Community Policy