Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adams County, IA

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Appanoose, Clarke, Davis, Decatur, Lucas, Mahaska by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-24 13:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Appanoose; Clarke; Davis; Decatur; Lucas; Mahaska; Marion; Monroe; Poweshiek; Ringgold; Taylor; Union; Wapello; Warren; Wayne HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High temperatures in the lower to middle 90s with heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Parts of southern and east central Iowa. * WHEN...Through 8 PM CDT today. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ringgold County, IA
County
Decatur County, IA
County
Wapello County, IA
County
Wayne County, IA
City
Union, IA
County
Union County, IA
County
Marion County, IA
County
Davis County, IA
State
Iowa State
County
Warren County, IA
City
Marion, IA
County
Mahaska County, IA
County
Appanoose County, IA
County
Monroe County, IA
City
Wapello, IA
County
Adams County, IA
City
Decatur City, IA
County
Clarke County, IA
City
Monroe, IA
County
Taylor County, IA
City
Lucas, IA
County
Poweshiek County, IA
County
Lucas County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from floor event final

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Simone Biles will not compete in Monday's floor exercise final, leaving her with just one more event to win another medal at the Tokyo Games. USA Gymnastics said on Sunday that Biles had withdrawn from the event final for floor and would make a decision later this week on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump PACs brought in over $82M for the first half of 2021

Former President Trump 's political action committees (PACs) raked in over $82 million in the first half of 2021, according to political finance filings made public Saturday, with the ex-commander-in-chief reporting more than $100 million available on hand. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, first reported by The Washington Post,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Disney makes vaccination mandatory for on-site U.S. employees

July 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Friday it was making vaccination mandatory for all its on-site salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases. "Employees who aren't already vaccinated and are working on-site...

Comments / 0

Community Policy