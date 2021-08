The Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) on Wednesday announced plans to bury around 10,000 miles of power lines in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfires. The power lines in question are located in High Fire Threat Districts, according to a press release from PG&E. According to the company, not only will this move reduce the risk of fires, it will also benefit customers by reducing the need for public safety power shutoffs, which are conducted during dry windy conditions.