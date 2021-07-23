ISS Daily Summary Report – 7/23/2021

Cell Biology Experiment Facility-L (CBEF-L): The crew reconfigured the Low Temperature Loop (LTL) flow into CBEF facilities. CBEF-L is a new JAXA sub-rack facility, which is an upgraded facility of the CBEF currently aboard the ISS. CBEF-L provides new capabilities with additional new resources such as full high definition video interface, ethernet, 24 VDC power supply, and a larger diameter centrifugal test environment. By using the original CBEF and CBEF-L as one facility for the same experiment, the payload user is provided with an upgraded experimental environment capable of processing more experimental samples for a wider array of experiments.