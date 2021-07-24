Kraken makes Michigan center Matty Beniers the first NHL entry draft pick in franchise history

The Seattle Kraken, the NHL’s newest franchise, can turn to a more traditional way of filling out their roster now that the expansion draft is out of the way. They have the second-overall pick at Friday’s NHL Entry Draft after bumping the Anaheim Ducks out of that spot thanks to better lottery luck than their fellow expansion team, the Vegas Golden Knights, had in 2017. While winning top spot would have brought them a franchise defenseman in Owen Power, the consolation prize, expected to be the University of Michigan’s Matthew “Matty” Beniers, is no one to scoff at.