Kraken makes Michigan center Matty Beniers the first NHL entry draft pick in franchise history

By Geoff Baker
Seattle Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKraken general manager Ron Francis was known throughout his Hall of Fame career for his unrelenting center play at both ends of the ice. And Friday night, he selected arguably the best eligible, two-way amateur center on the planet in Matthew Beniers, 18, with the No. 2 overall pick in the NHL entry draft. Beniers, a 6-foot-1, 175-pounder from Hingham, Massachusetts — who prefers to go by “Matty” and whose last name is pronounced “Beh-neers” — ranked third in scoring with 24 points on the powerhouse University of Michigan squad his recently completed, pandemic-shortened, freshman season.

www.seattletimes.com

