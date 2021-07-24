Ralph Lauren's Team USA Uniforms at Tokyo Olympics Earn Mockery Online During Opening Ceremony

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Naomi Osaka continues to win, on and off the tennis court. Recently, the Olympic gold medal hopeful graced the cover of a special ‘Women in Sports’ Olympics edition of Vogue Hong Kong. For the cover photo, Osaka wore a white bustier bodysuit and a matching oversized white mesh blouse. She paired the look with large, sparkling earrings that were appropriately shaped like tennis rackets. She wore with her hair braided and pulled back into an updo that resembled a mohawk. And the best part of all – the 23-year-old was styled and photographed by an all-Black team, a rarity for the Vogue franchise.