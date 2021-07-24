Halo Infinite technical beta will focus on arena maps versus bots, and may start “as soon as next weekend”

Since the very beginning, Fortnite Season 7 has featured plenty of new content. From the alien invasion spreading across the map, to new IO weapons, there is plenty to see. It doesn’t seem like the content will slow down anytime soon either. If you played Fortnite recently, you likely noticed a countdown timer in the background of the in-game lobby. This signifies that something big is about to happen in the battle royale. Some speculated that this was for an upcoming Fortnite concert, but it appears that major map changes could still occur for Season 7.