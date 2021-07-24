Halo Infinite technical beta will focus on arena maps versus bots, and may start “as soon as next weekend”
Developer 343 Industries promised to share more information on the upcoming Halo Infinite technical preview and, like Foe Hammer, it delivered. In the Inside Infinite blog post today, the company shed light on what the first beta will look like. Well, it might not be what fans expected. The Halo Infinite technical beta sets you in arena maps against bots. It will also include weapon drills for you to try out 12 new and familiar weapons. The beta is also sooner than you think, and could start “as soon as next weekend.”www.pcinvasion.com
