The Rockets had a very full roster at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, even utilizing two rare “hardship exceptions” to replace injured players that they did not want to outright release. As a result, many around the league have wondered if Houston — which owns three first-round picks (No. 2, 23, and 24) in the NBA’s 2021 draft — will actually use all three on players who are available to play in the 2021-22 season.