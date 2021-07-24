Mets acquire Rays left-hander Rich Hill in three-player deal
Entering this homestand, the Mets' rotation was tattered enough that team officials did not know how they would get through the weekend. Injuries to Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco, Noah Syndergaard, David Peterson, Joey Lucchesi and Jordan Yamamoto had devastated the organization's starting depth. While the Mets had planned to be active in the starting pitching market leading up to the July 30 Deadline, they were also cognizant that they needed to get there, first.
