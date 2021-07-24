Cancel
Herschel Walker Speaks Out About Olympic Protests: ‘If People Don’t Like the Rules, Then Why Are You Here’

By Quentin Blount
Former NFL running back Herschel Walker is in the news once again for his comments over the protests at the Tokyo Olympics. The football legend has never been shy about sharing his feelings on controversial topics. He is a well-known supporter of former President Donald Trump and has long criticized some of today’s athletes for protesting the American flag and kneeling before games. That same conversation sparked a response from Walker once again after spectators watched Olympic athletes do the same thing in Tokyo.

So proud of Walker's words yesterday about those USA Olympians who wouldn't stand for the Anthem. I wish I had the choice of telling them where to go. “People think I’m very harsh when I say this,” Walker told Fox News in an exclusive Friday interview. “This is the United States of America, and if people don’t like the rules here — and there’s no doubt we can make some things better — but if people don’t like the rules here, why are you here?”
