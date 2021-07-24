Herschel Walker Speaks Out About Olympic Protests: ‘If People Don’t Like the Rules, Then Why Are You Here’
Former NFL running back Herschel Walker is in the news once again for his comments over the protests at the Tokyo Olympics. The football legend has never been shy about sharing his feelings on controversial topics. He is a well-known supporter of former President Donald Trump and has long criticized some of today’s athletes for protesting the American flag and kneeling before games. That same conversation sparked a response from Walker once again after spectators watched Olympic athletes do the same thing in Tokyo.outsider.com
