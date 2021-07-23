Cancel
Costa Mesa, CA

Costa Mesa Neighborhood On Edge After Reports Of Loose Snake

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 8 days ago

COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — All eyes Friday were on the bushes and trees along East 19th Street in Costa Mesa where earlier this week neighbors reported seeking a snake on the loose — possibly a 6- to 8-foot python.

All eyes Friday were on the bushes and trees along East 19th Street in Costa Mesa where earlier this week neighbors reported seeking a snake on the loose — possibly a 6- to 8-foot python. (CBSLA)

“My brother had sent my mom a text asking if she knew about the python that had been let loose or got out between Santa Ana [Avenue] and 19th [Street],” Nicole Elzinga, a Costa Mesa resident, said. “I came in and was shocked and was like, ‘Oh no, we’ve got to close the dog door,’ because I didn’t want it to happen to come inside of our house.”

The Costa Mesa Police Department confirmed that a homeowner in the 200 block of 19th Street called for help after a large snake was spotted very late at night in their backyard.

“No, I’m not kidding you, I’m going to die,” Lisa Lutz, who lives about a half block away, said in response to the news that there might be a large snake in the neighborhood.

That might explain why Lutz’s bunny marshmallow was out of sorts a few nights ago, loudly thumping its feet and waking up the family.

“It could have been cruising around the bushes back here or the tree, because we keep all of the windows and the doors open so it’s possible that he saw it or heard it,” Michael Lutz said.

Either way, Michael said he planned to crawl under the family home and check — just in case.

“Things like these don’t really happen on our street,” Edyth Lutz said.

According to Costa Mesa PD, an officer saw what they believed to be the snake in a tree, but it slithered away before it could be caught.

