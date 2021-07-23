Cancel
Elkhart County, IN

IN OUR OPINION: Get out to the fairgrounds for some fun

Goshen News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nine days of fun that is the Elkhart County 4-H Fair begins today and will bring much joy to our local communities. The fair was swept away in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic brought illness and death to our county. The pandemic is ongoing, but since many people in our communities have received vaccinations, the crisis has abated for now. However, the Delta variant of the virus is again growing infections globally, nationwide and within our local counties. Yet, the county’s positivity rate for COVID tests stands at 5.2%, which is a manageable rate if those who are not vaccinated continue to practice social distancing, the wearing of face masks and personal sanitation. These techniques to reduce the chances of contracting the virus should be continue, especially while attending mass social events.

