The Seattle Kraken selected thirty players from across the NHL on Wednesday evening in the expansion draft, one of the first steps in building their inaugural roster. While there’s no guarantee that any of the players selected will actually suit up for the Kraken when the season begins - there are bound to be trades and other signings ahead, along with the actual NHL Draft - it’s still an interesting look at how the Kraken are building their franchise, and what Ron Francis and his colleagues are prioritizing.