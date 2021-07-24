Cancel
Yankees activate Jonathan Loaisiga and Nestor Cortes Jr. from COVID-19 injured list

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a long week for the Yankees’ bullpen, even with the day off on Monday. Aroldis Chapman, Chad Green, Zack Britton, Luis Cessa,and Lucas Luetge have all been taxed as the team reached into its depth to add some support during recent series against the Red Sox and Phillies. Short starts from Domingo Germán and Asher Wojciechowski combined with a somewhat rain-shortened Jordan Montgomery start last night to leave the bullpen so depleted that the inexperienced Brooks Kriske was put in a position to fail after Green’s blown save.

