Sexual assaults lead to life sentence

CORINTH • An Alcorn County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of sex charges on Thursday.

Ronald Larry Goodloe, 40, was found guilty of two counts of sexual battery and one count of fondling. Both victims were under 14 years of age at the time of the offenses in 2016.

“He is a violent habitual sexual predator which is why we were asking for the only sentence available, which is life without the possibility of parole,” District Attorney John Weddle said.

During Friday morning’s sentencing hearing, Circuit Court Judge Chip Mills passed that sentence on Goodloe.

This week’s court action was Goodloe’s third trial on identical charges. He was first indicted in April 2016 on the two counts of sexual battery and one count of fondling.

The first trial in November 2017 ended with a hung jury, with 11 members of the jury voting to convict and one holding out.

The state was unable to retry Goodloe until this spring. In 2017, the circuit district only scheduled three weeks of trials in Alcorn County a year. The case was assigned to Judge James Roberts, who got sick and later retired before the case could be reheard. Weddle said COVID-19 then pushed the trail date to March 2020.

The second trial also ended with a deadlocked jury, which voted 11-1 for conviction. The District Attorney felt the hung juries were anomalies and decided to take one more swing at it.

“In cases like this with young children, normally we would not subject them to three trials,” Weddle said. “We talked with the victims and their family. We were going to try one more time.

“We felt as an office that the proof was there to get a conviction.”

The Alcorn County cases were not the first time Goodloe has been accused or convicted of sexual misconduct. He was convicted of two counts of first degree sexual abuse in October 2016 just across the state line in Colbert County Alabama.

In 2004, he was accused of sexually torturing two boys, ages 9 and 12.