Number of NFL players in vaccination process up to 80%

By BARRY WILNER AP Pro Football Writer
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of NFL players in the COVID-19 vaccination process has reached 80%, with nine teams having 90% or more of their players in that category. Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s medical director, said Friday that nearly all Tier 1 and Tier 2 team employees — those who deal directly with players — have been vaccinated. Five teams are at less than 70% of players who have either received one vaccination shot or both. He is optimistic the number of vaccinated players will continue to rise as training camps open.

