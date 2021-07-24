Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton Harbor, MI

Whitmer to break ground for Benton Harbor/Whirlpool housing project

By ABC News
moodyonthemarket.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Gretchen Whitmer will turn the ceremonial first shovel of soil for the new Multi-Family Housing Development on Riverview Drive in Benton Harbor. Whitmer is coming to town Tuesday morning, August 3 to help Whirlpool, the City of Benton Harbor, Berrien County and Cornerstone Alliance break ground for the project. The event is being organized by the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber of Commerce.

www.moodyonthemarket.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton Harbor, MI
Government
City
Benton Harbor, MI
County
Berrien County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Berrien County, MI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Project#Cornerstone Alliance#Riverview
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from floor event final

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Simone Biles will not compete in Monday's floor exercise final, leaving her with just one more event to win another medal at the Tokyo Games. USA Gymnastics said on Sunday that Biles had withdrawn from the event final for floor and would make a decision later this week on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump helps raise $56 million in first six months of 2021

Former President Trump helped Republicans raise $56 million in the first six months of 2021, underscoring his continued sway within the GOP. Trump helped raise $56 million between Jan. 1 and June 30, the GOP's online fundraising platform WinRed reported Friday, according to Reuters. This includes more than $34 million...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Disney makes vaccination mandatory for on-site U.S. employees

July 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Friday it was making vaccination mandatory for all its on-site salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases. "Employees who aren't already vaccinated and are working on-site...

Comments / 4

Community Policy