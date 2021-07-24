Whitmer to break ground for Benton Harbor/Whirlpool housing project
Governor Gretchen Whitmer will turn the ceremonial first shovel of soil for the new Multi-Family Housing Development on Riverview Drive in Benton Harbor. Whitmer is coming to town Tuesday morning, August 3 to help Whirlpool, the City of Benton Harbor, Berrien County and Cornerstone Alliance break ground for the project. The event is being organized by the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber of Commerce.www.moodyonthemarket.com
