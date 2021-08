The U.S. has seen a wave of COVID-19 outbreaks linked to summer camps and health officials fear it could be a preview of what’s to come in the new school year. In rural Hudson, New York, where 67% of those 12 and up are fully vaccinated, news of a COVID-19 outbreak at nearby Camp Pontiac has rattled the community. “By Monday, it was 23,” said Jack Mabb, the health director of Columbia County. “By Wednesday, it was 31, all in the seven to 11 age group. So they’re of course unvaccinated.”