WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House today passed the fiscal year 2022 District of Columbia Appropriations bill, which has many victories for D.C. secured by Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC). The bill provides $40 million for the D.C. Tuition Assistance Grant Program (DCTAG), a program a Norton bill created, and, importantly, increases the DCTAG annual and lifetime awards; prohibits the president from federalizing the D.C. police department; and, in other important steps, removes the two enacted fiscal year 2021 riders, which prohibit D.C. from spending its local funds on abortion services for low-income women and on recreational marijuana commercialization, which more than a dozen states have done.