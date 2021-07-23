Everyday New Yorkers help star in ‘You Are Here’ at Lincoln Center

The first time I met Steven Weber was at a lunch given by the former president of our alma mater, Purchase College, during which I was not only starstruck and thereby possibly incoherent, but also moved by the genuine affection and support that Steven expressed for his school, the Conservatory of Theatre Arts at Purchase. By that time, Steven had already gained widespread renown as a television, film, and theatre actor, having starred in the sitcom Wings, the miniseries version of Stephen King’s The Shining, films such as Jeffrey and Single White Female, the Old Vic’s production of National Anthems and the Broadway production of The Producers, to name a very few of his many varied performances. Fast forward to the present and the number of Steven’s roles, appearances, animated character voice-overs, and audio book narrations has expanded to an extraordinary degree and range. Last year, he starred alongside Fran Drescher in the sitcom Indebted, and most recently, his role as Dr. Dean Archer on the series Chicago Med has been promoted from recurring to regular. It is from Chicago that Steven generously took the time to answer my questions.