Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California’s Drought Drying Up Lake Oroville, Shutting Down Power Plant At Wildfire Season Peak

By Marissa Perlman
Posted by 
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17RB5Q_0b6IaEPb00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) –  California’s drought is drying up the second-largest reservoir in the state: Lake Oroville.

When it’s full, the lake sits around 900 feet. But water levels have been dropping fast in recent weeks. Now it’s down to 655 feet. The record low was reached back in 1977 and the lake is only about 12 feet from that point.

The Department of Water Resources says the Edward Hyatt Hydroelectric power plant will likely shut down by August. It could take months, and a major rain system before it turns back on.

“It’s dropping really, really fast. There won’t be much of a ramp much longer,” said Tim Howell, a lake visitor.

As the water level drops, construction crews rebuild the boat launch along the Oroville dam.

“It keeps getting lower and lower,” Howell said.

Boaters and anglers make their way onto what’s left of it. Howell has been coming to the lake for 30 years.

“We come for a week every summer and it’s lower than we’ve ever seen it for sure,” he said.

The water is so low the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) says the powerplant will go offline in August for the first time ever. Neighbors worry it creates a perfect storm, meeting the peak of wildfire season and summer heat, and an anticipated power crunch.

“There’s not that much water so there’s not much power,” said Ryan Jaeger.

But with water dropping an average of one foot per day, DWR is still outflowing water into the Feather River.

Leaders with DWR say it’s required for critical water supply, fishery needs and to prevent saltwater intrusion into drinking water.

These are environmental needs avid anglers say are important, despite the little water left.

“It’s really important for the salmon because if they don’t go up the river they can’t spawn and then you’re killing generations upon generations of fish that will never come back,” said Noah Fowler.

At full capacity, the power plant generates enough power to serve 800,000 homes. Leaders say they’ll be pulling power from other facilities across the state.

Comments / 1

CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
41K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Business
City
Oroville, CA
Oroville, CA
Business
City
August, CA
Local
California Government
Oroville, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Lake Oroville#Power Plant#Hydroelectric Power#Dwr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Environment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Butte County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

44 Structures Now Destroyed As Dixie Fire Grows To 240,795 Acres

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13/AP) — The latest on the Dixie Fire impacting Butte and Plumas counties: 9:10 a.m. California’s largest wildfire so far this year is flaring up, but authorities say it’s because flames are chewing through unburned islands of vegetation within a perimeter that firefighters have built. The Dixie Fire, impacting Butte and Plumas counties, has destroyed more than 40 homes and other buildings and continues to threaten more than 10,000 on Saturday. It is the 11th largest wildfire in California’s history. 8:59 a.m. Butte County has lifted the evacuation warning for the Pulga and East Concow areas, while the Butte Meadows, Jonesville and Lake...
Oroville, CADaily Democrat

Projection: Lake Oroville could reach record low by November

OROVILLE — As drought conditions continue throughout Butte County, the Department of Water Resources is currently projecting that the surface water level of Lake Oroville could reach an all-time low of 640 feet above sea level by October or November. As of Thursday, Lake Oroville’s surface water level was 648.47...
Alaska StatePosted by
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Major 8.2 Earthquake Rocks Alaskan Coast; Tsunami Warning Lifted For Northern California

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (CBS SF/AP) — A warning for large tsunami generated waves slamming into the San Francisco Bay Area coastline was lifted early Thursday morning after a major 8.2 magnitude earthquake and dozens of strong aftershocks rocked the Alaskan coastline. The major quake struck at about 11:15 p.m. in the Pacific Ocean, 56 miles east southeast of Perryville, Alaska and immediately triggered a tsunami warning for the San Francisco Bay Area. Thu Jul 29 09:31:40 UTC 2021 event picture pic.twitter.com/4oKtX2ymqt — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) July 29, 2021 But the alert by the national tsunami center was lifted at around 2:50 a.m. “US...
California StateNewsweek

Dixie Fire Map, Update, as California Blaze Burns More Than 220,000 Acres

The large Dixie Fire in California has grown to over 220,000 acres as fire crews in the state continue to battle several wildfires. The Dixie Fire, the second-largest wildfire currently burning in the U.S. and the biggest in California, has grown to 220,012 acres while only being 23 percent contained, according to data provided by Cal Fire.
California StateSacramento Bee

Wary of blackouts, Newsom offers cash for conservation as California faces energy squeeze

Acknowledging the risk of rolling blackouts as California’s hot summer drags on, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a state-funded cash-incentive program Friday to encourage big industrial customers to curtail electricity consumption during crunch times. The governor signed an emergency proclamation that directs the state to reimburse California utilities for payments to...
Malin, OR987thebull.com

Domestic Wells Drying Up During Drought

MALIN, Ore. (AP) – Dozens of domestic wells have gone dry in an area near the Oregon-California border where the American West’s worsening drought has taken a particularly dramatic toll. At least 120 – and probably several hundred – domestic wells have dried up in the past few weeks, leaving...
California StateNewsweek

California Wildfire Map, Update As Blazes Scorch Over 500 Square Miles

Fire crews in California have been battling a new wildfire that broke out on Tuesday afternoon, as almost 80 large-scale blazes continue to burn across the U.S. The new blaze, which has been named the McCarthy Fire, was first reported near the 500 block of Mill River Lane close to San Jose at around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the city's fire department.
California StateABC30 Fresno

All of Central California in 'exceptional drought' as dry conditions worsen

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California's drought keeps getting worse, including in the Central Valley, where the entire area is now facing exceptional drought conditions. An updated map from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows Central California, including all of Fresno, Madera, Kings, Merced, Tulare and Mariposa counties, in the "exceptional drought" range, where the most severe level of dry conditions is occurring.

Comments / 1

Community Policy