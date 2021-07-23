“Feeling Music Brings”: Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks Take the Fireside Sessions on the Road

“Red Rocks is something we look forward to every year,” says singer-songwriter/guitarist Susan Tedeschi from her home in Jacksonville, Florida, where the Massachusetts native has lived for twenty years. “To me, Red Rocks is very Colorado, and you’re loving nature and just soaking it all up. If you’re that kind of person, it’s just incredible. We know it’s an honor, and we don’t take it lightly. It kind of blows my mind every time we go there. It seems like a sacred place.”