Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How to get Pitcoin in F1 2021

By Chris Studley
gamepur.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch like other sports games (and most games, in general), EA Sports and Codemasters’ F1 2021 has its own in-game form of currency. F1’s version is called Pitcoin, and Pitcoin can be used in a variety of ways. Pitcoin can be used towards buying the Premium VIP version of Podium Pass, as well as emotes and clothing items. So, what do you need to do in order to get Pitcoin. Let’s go over a free method, as well as a non-free option, to get Pitcoin.

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#F1#Sports Games#Currency#Ea Sports#Codemasters#The Item Shop#Xp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to save in F1 2021

It doesn’t matter what type game you are playing. Regardless of genre, it’s always important to save your progress before exiting, or otherwise you have a bit of a headache thinking about all that time you wasted. That can be especially true in Codemasters’ F1 2021, as races can tend to be long. So, what do you need to do in order to save in offline modes for F1 2021? Let’s go over what you need to do to save in this game.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to unlock clothing items in F1 2021

In F1 2021, users can customize their avatars with custom badges, plus a selection of clothing items. These items range from helmets, gloves, to even the suits that are worn during races. But in order to get the full selection of clothing items, you’ll need to unlock some of these special options, and here’s how you can do just that.
Video GamesIGN

How to Get the Secret Ending

This page is part of IGN’s Death’s Door Wiki guide and details a complete step-by-step walkthrough of everything you need to know about unlocking the secret ending in Death’s Door. Before you can go unlocking the secret ending in Death’s Door you will need to firstly beat the game -...
Video GamesIGN

How to Get Legion

Legion is unique in that he is the only recruitable Squad Mate who does not have a dedicated Dossier Mission. Instead, he is found at the end of The Reaper IFF Mission, which is unlocked after you complete the Collector Ship Mission. We must point out that we HIGHLY recommend...
Video GamesIGN

How to Get the Hylian Shield

Play through Boss Rush and quit after beating eight (8) bosses and you'll earn the "Absurdly Sturdy Shield", which is in fact, the Hylian Shield!. The Hylian Shield is the best shield in the game. While it can't be upgraded, it's also indestructible, and can never be shattered. It also grants Link hardy resistance to fire and electrical attacks.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

How to Get Lockpicks in Chernobylite

Are you wondering how to get Lockpicks in Chernobylite? We'll tell you everything you need to know to open up those troublesome locked doors in the rad-soaked wasteland!. We have to cover a few prerequisites before we explain how to get Lockpicks in Chernobylite. If you're hoping to make them before venturing on your first mission, you're going to be disappointed.
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox One Users Are Losing This Exclusive Game Forever

Xbox users on Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X are losing a game forever, or at least the ability to purchase it, as it's being delisted. More specifically, starting in the middle of September, Xbox users will no longer be able to purchase Forza Motorsport 7, a console exclusive that was just released four years ago in 2017. In addition to the game, the DLC will no longer be available to purchase either. Further, when it leaves digital and physical shelves, it will also be pulled from Xbox Game Pass.
FIFApushsquare.com

FIFA 22 Trailer Latches on to Buzzwords, Shows New PS5 Gameplay

We all know EA Sports loves a good buzzword, but FIFA 22’s advancements in motion capture – HyperMotion, as the publisher’s named it – does look to be a game changer. The functionality is exclusive to the next-gen version, and utilises Machine Learning based on a real-world match of football to completely transform the way the title both looks and feels.
Video GamesThe Verge

Forza Motorsport 7 will be driving into the sunset in September

Forza Motorsport 7 will no longer be available to purchase from the Microsoft Store or play on Xbox Game Pass after September 15th, 2021, as it’s reaching “end of life” status. The game won’t be completely going away — if you own it you’ll still be able to download and play it, and the multiplayer will still be accessible, but anyone without the game won’t be able to buy the digital version. According to the Forza Twitter account, this is happening because the game’s licenses to use real-world cars and tracks are starting to expire.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Is Solar Ash coming to Steam?

Trippy 3D platformer Solar Ash is exciting fans worldwide with its stunning graphics and intriguing gameplay concept. Recently announced for an October 26 release, some may wonder if Solar Ash is coming to Steam as many indies have been exclusive on the Epic Games Store as of late. What fate lies before PC gamers?
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to upgrade weapons in The Ascent

The Ascent is going to throw a lot of enemies at you, and the only way to get through them all is with some powerful weapons on your side. The good news is that you can upgrade your arsenal, making them more lethal and effective. In this guide, we will...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to fix Halo Infinite Xbox flight “Update Needed” error

Would-be players of the Halo Infinite technical test have had issues getting into the actual flight, namely due to the Halo Waypoint website getting overloaded. Halo Insiders had to check their messages on the site to receive instructions on how to download the Halo Infinite tech preview on their platform, with Xbox users having to go into the Xbox Insider Hub app to install it. However, upon trying to launch the Halo Infinite preview, many users have been greeted with an Update Needed error message stating: “You need this update, but we can’t get it right now. Try again later. (0x8b050033).”
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Forza Motorsport 7 About to be Pulled From Sale

Forza Motorsport 7's story is slowly coming to an end. The game will soon disappear from sale and Game Pass offer. We have bad news for fans of racing games. Microsoft announced of the planned "end of life" for Forza Motorsport 7, which will take place on September 15, this year.
FIFAgamingbolt.com

FIFA 22 Gameplay Trailer Details a Number of Major Improvements

FIFA 22 is touting some significant improvements over last year’s game, with the new HyerMotion Technology being the headline change. We’ve heard plenty about these improvements in recent weeks, and EA Sports has now released a gameplay trailer for the upcoming title to go a little more in-depth with these changes.
FIFAgamefreaks365.com

FIFA 22 trailer is here to show us the revamped gameplay

As promised, EA Sports did not disappoint the players of its soccer game franchise. Today, the official gameplay trailer for FIFA 22 – a new installment that will be released this fall – has been published. The teaser reveals the gameplay of the upcoming FIFA 22 game for the first...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to level up fast in Disgaea 6

One of the trademark features of the Disgaea series is the ability to level up to extreme levels, far beyond what most RPGs allow for. And along with other mechanics such as auto-battle, x32 mode, the Super Reincarnation leveling mechanic, and the Karma system, players are able to reach the absolutely ridiculous level cap of 99,999,999.
FIFAvideogameschronicle.com

New FIFA 22 gameplay trailer and dev blog list over 40 improvements

EA Sports has released a new gameplay trailer for FIFA 22, showing off some of the new features added to the game. The trailer, which can be seen above, highlights a number of new gameplay improvements, including the new machine learning-based player animations, the improved tactical AI and the overhauled goalkeeper performance.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to chat in Pokemon Unite

Communication is key in a MOBA like Pokemon Unite. You have to talk to your team in order to set up attacks, ask for help, and most importantly, assure that other team members take down bosses. However, for some who are new to the MOBA genre, it can be daunting. Here is how to chat in Pokemon Unite by texting your teammates.
Video Gamesonmsft.com

Forza Motorsport 7 video game to be removed from digital stores soon

Forza Motorsport 7 will officially reach end of life status on September 15th. This means that, while the game and DLC will still be able to be downloaded from the Microsoft Store digital storefront on Windows PC and Xbox consoles for those who own it, neither will be available for purchase after this date.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Hitman 3 Elusive Target – The Heartbreaker Silent Assassin guide

The Heartbreaker is a brand new Elusive Target for Hitman 3. Set in the location of Mendoza, players must take down Philo Newcombe before he murders one half of another happy couple to further his own relationship goals. In this guide, we’ll explain how to take this evil wedding planner down with a rank of Silent Assassin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy