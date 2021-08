As NHL free agency continues to unfold, Jack Eichel's situation with the Buffalo Sabres remains one of the more intriguing storylines. Theoretically, the three-time All-Star should be one of the more attractive trade targets for teams looking outside of free agency. However, asking price and concerns over his health have prevented a deal to this point. Eichel has been dealing with a herniated disk in his neck and has advocated for disc replacement surgery. The Sabres don't agree with that plan, which has created a disconnect between player and organization.