Sierra Madre names top boss of the city, at least for now

The city of Sierra Madre named a new interim city manager to replace Gabriel Engeland, who departed the city for Los Altos last week after 4 1/2 years of leading Sierra Madre. The City Council had four options to proceed after Engeland vacated the city’s top administrative position on Saturday, July 17, including taking three to six months to find a candidate to permanently serve in the position, but the council opted to select Engeland’s recommendation for the job in the meanwhile, Utility Services Director Jose Reynoso.