Maria Taylor Joins NBC Sports After ESPN Exit, Makes Early Olympics Appearance

Sportscaster Maria Taylor has moved into a new role at NBC Sports, where she made her first appearance Friday during the network’s Olympics coverage. The move comes days after Taylor exited ESPN following controversy that erupted over remarks made about her by a fellow employee.

The popular sportscaster, who parted ways with ESPN earlier this week, appeared on camera Friday night during NBC Sports’ coverage of the Tokyo Olympics’ opening ceremonies, where narrated a short feature on the U.S women’s gymnastics team.

NBC Sports said Taylor will work across various NBC Sports properties, including as a host for “Football Night in America” and NBC’s coverage of Super Bowls. At the Tokyo Olympics, she will join Mike Tirico as a host for some late-night coverage, and will also work as a correspondent.

“Maria has excelled in a wide range of roles at marquee events, and will be a powerful addition to our team. We are always looking to improve, and Maria is going to make us better. We are very excited for her to join us right away in Tokyo,” said Pete Bevacqua, chairman of NBC Sports, in a statement.

