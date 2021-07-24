Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 01:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 03:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Bent; Otero FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHERN BENT AND EAST CENTRAL OTERO COUNTIES At 138 AM MDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement earlier reported flooding of underpasses in the La Junta area. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Swink, John Martin Reservoir, Hasty, McClave, Fort Lyon and Caddoa. This includes the following streams and drainages Horse Creek, Alkali Arroyo, King Arroyo, Limestone Creek, Timpas Creek, Benton Arroyo, Rule Creek, Dry Creek, East Fork King Arroyo, Caddoa Creek, Adobe Creek, Arkansas River, Tarbox Arroyo, Prowers Arroyo, Crooked Arroyo, Anderson Arroyo, Robinson Arroyo, Vandiver Arroyo and Purgatoire River. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED