Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 17:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 526 PM MST, Public reports of flooding on Interstate 40 were received in the last hour. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in this area and flash flooding is likely ongoing. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings along Interstate 40, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Mohave County along the Interstate 40 corridor. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 74 and 89. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0