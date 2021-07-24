Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mohave County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 17:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 526 PM MST, Public reports of flooding on Interstate 40 were received in the last hour. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in this area and flash flooding is likely ongoing. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings along Interstate 40, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Mohave County along the Interstate 40 corridor. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 74 and 89. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mohave County, AZ
Cars
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
State
Arizona State
County
Mohave County, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Extreme Weather#Mohave Flash Flood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Utah Statekslnewsradio.com

Flash flooding, storms, wreak more havoc on southern Utah

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Still dealing with flash flooding from severe storms earlier in the week, Cedar City received more inclement weather Saturday. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flash flood warning for the Cedar City and Enoch communities until Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Thunderstorms are expected to move out of the area late Saturday night.
Larimer County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 15:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. THIS IS A LIFE THREATENING SITUATION! Heavy Rainfall will cause extensive and severe flooding of creeks, streams, roads and culverts in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. Rock slides or debris flows can also be expected across roads in the warning area. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Western Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 324 PM MDT, Emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.50 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, roads, and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Western Larimer County including the Black Hollow Road area and drainage. This includes the following streams and drainages Cache La Poudre River and Dry Creek, Black Hollow FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Desoto County, FLweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: DeSoto; Hardee; Highlands HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Hardee, Highlands and DeSoto Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Environmentweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Avoyelles, Rapides, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Avoyelles; Rapides; St. Landry HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 113 expected. * WHERE...Avoyelles, Rapides and St. Landry Parishes. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Chelan County, WAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Chelan, Okanogan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chelan; Okanogan .Thunderstorms producing torrential rain may lead to flash flooding on Sunday especially over and near burn scars. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for A portion of North Central Washington, including the following areas, Chelan and Okanogan. * From Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon. * Thunderstorms with torrential rain combined with steep terrain and/or previously fire burned areas could result in dangerous flash flooding. * Sudden rushes of water in creek and stream drainages could wash away any person or thing nearby. Debris flows can cause additional damage to low lying bridges or other structures. Road washouts are common in flash flood events.
Georgetown County, SCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution should be used when in or near the water. Check with lifeguards before entering the ocean for possible hazards you may be swept into. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong south to north longshore current expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM EDT Sunday through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties, and other hazardous areas. It may sweep swimmers off their feet, making it difficult to return to shore.
Mora County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mora by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 12:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Runoff from rainfall will cause elevated water levels within vulnerable drainages in and downstream of the Luna fire burn area. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mora The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Luna burn scar in North Central Mora County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 1253 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Luna Burn Scar. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact Mora River. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Luna Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Luna Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Creek B008 Road, Forest Road 17, Boon County Road, Luna Canyon Road, Chacon, Holman, Cleveland, and Mora. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 17:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 815 PM PDT. * At 506 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Elko County, including Goose Creek.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 20:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 815 PM PDT. * At 506 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Elko County, including Goose Creek.
Custer County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 14:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Custer The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Custer County in southeastern Colorado * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 238 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Silver Cliff, Westcliffe and Rosita. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Garfield County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 23:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-01 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Garfield The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Garfield County in northern Oklahoma * Until 530 AM CDT. * At 225 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Enid, Waukomis, Garber, Covington, Drummond, Breckenridge, Hunter, Fairmont, Carrier, Vance Air Force Base and North Enid. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 20:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 900 PM PDT. * At 554 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Elko County, including South Fork Owyhee River.
Wayne County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 01:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-01 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Wayne SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTY UNTIL 330 AM CDT At 239 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Savannah, moving southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy downpours will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cypress Inn and Lutts.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 20:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-31 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for North Central Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 1000 PM PDT. * At 649 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mountain City.
Malheur County, ORweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Malheur by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 00:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Malheur THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT/2 AM PDT/ EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN PAYETTE, SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHEASTERN MALHEUR COUNTIES At 151 AM MDT /1251 AM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated moderate rainfall continuing over the advisory area. Heavy rainfall from previous thunderstorms will continue to cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.0 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ontario, Payette, Weiser, Fruitland, Annex, Presley Bridge, Mann Creek Reservoir, Bear Creek Summit, Midvale Hill and Henley Basin.
Payette County, IDweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Payette by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 23:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 02:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Payette THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT/2 AM PDT/ EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN PAYETTE, SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHEASTERN MALHEUR COUNTIES At 151 AM MDT /1251 AM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated moderate rainfall continuing over the advisory area. Heavy rainfall from previous thunderstorms will continue to cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.0 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Ontario, Payette, Weiser, Fruitland, Annex, Presley Bridge, Mann Creek Reservoir, Bear Creek Summit, Midvale Hill and Henley Basin.
Bennington County, VTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southern Vermont, including the following areas, Bennington, Eastern Windham and Western Windham. * From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight. * Combination of antecedent wet conditions along with the increase threat from showers and thunderstorms, flash flooding could occur. * Elevated rivers and streams may quickly rise with rainfall later today into tonight.
Crosby County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crosby by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 01:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-01 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Crosby The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Crosby County in northwestern Texas * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 229 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lorenzo. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Bent County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bent, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 01:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 03:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Bent; Otero FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHERN BENT AND EAST CENTRAL OTERO COUNTIES At 138 AM MDT, local law enforcement reported heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement earlier reported flooding of underpasses in the La Junta area. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Swink, John Martin Reservoir, Hasty, McClave, Fort Lyon and Caddoa. This includes the following streams and drainages Horse Creek, Alkali Arroyo, King Arroyo, Limestone Creek, Timpas Creek, Benton Arroyo, Rule Creek, Dry Creek, East Fork King Arroyo, Caddoa Creek, Adobe Creek, Arkansas River, Tarbox Arroyo, Prowers Arroyo, Crooked Arroyo, Anderson Arroyo, Robinson Arroyo, Vandiver Arroyo and Purgatoire River. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Blaine County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chouteau and Fergus Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Chouteau and Fergus Counties; Eastern Glacier, Toole, Central, Eastern Pondera, Liberty; Hill and Blaine Counties RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, AND 115 * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties and Chouteau and Fergus Counties. * WINDS...Southeast 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires, new or existing, may grow and spread rapidly. Moldan

Comments / 0

Community Policy