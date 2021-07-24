ESPN Report: Los Angeles Angels failing in treatment at minor league level

The Oakland Athletics (57-46) and the Los Angeles Angels (51-50) will battle in a four-game weekend competition at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 9:38 PM ET. Oakland just split a short two-game set versus the San Diego Padres after losing the opener at 4-7 on Tuesday but bounced back and won the second match at 10-4 on Wednesday. The Oakland Athletics will be facing the Los Angeles Angels in a four-game weekend competition on Thursday. In their recent victory, the Athletics took an early lead at 7-0 after scoring four runs in the opening frame and finished with a total of ten runs scored while hitting 11 shots against the Padres. Starter Sean Manaea earned the victory after pitching for 6.0 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit with a walk and struck out nine San Diego batters. Third Baseman Matt Chapman led the charge with three runs on two base hits and three RBIs in the winning effort.