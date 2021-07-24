Fire near Harmon Avenue, Maryland Parkway

Clark County firefighters responded to a fire near Harmon Avenue and Maryland Parkway on Friday afternoon.

The address is 1420 E. Harmon Ave. The fire was reported at 4:29 p.m.

Clark County Fire Department says the fire was located in a 2-story multi-family apartment building next to a church.

The fire spread to the church but was contained to a classroom.

Fire investigators were called along with ATF since the fire extended to the church.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

