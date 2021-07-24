Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Fire near Harmon Avenue, Maryland Parkway

By KTNV Staff
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MrOth_0b6IXW0y00

Clark County firefighters responded to a fire near Harmon Avenue and Maryland Parkway on Friday afternoon.

The address is 1420 E. Harmon Ave. The fire was reported at 4:29 p.m.

Clark County Fire Department says the fire was located in a 2-story multi-family apartment building next to a church.

The fire spread to the church but was contained to a classroom.

Fire investigators were called along with ATF since the fire extended to the church.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

Comments / 0

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clark County, NV
Accidents
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
State
Maryland State
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atf#The Ktnv Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Accidents
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy