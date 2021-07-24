Oxnard man arrested following unprovoked attack at supermarket

OXNARD, Calif. - An Oxnard man was arrested following an assault at a supermarket Thursday evening.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at Island Pacific Market on South Rose Avenue.

Police arrived on scene and learned that the suspect, identified as a 59-year-old transient man, had attacked a man from behind inside the grocery store. The victim fell to the floor and suffered serious injuries to his head, police said.

Several witnesses told police that the attack was unprovoked.

The man's attacker left the store but was taken into custody by police. Police said the man was out of custody on probation at the time as part of the Post Release Offender Program.

He has now been booked in the Ventura County Jail awaiting charges battery with serious injury as well as violating his probation.

