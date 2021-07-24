Sutton Stracke Is Confused By Erika Jayne’s Revised Story About Tom Girardi’s Car Accident

This season is all about Erika Jayne on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills . But Sutton Stracke is also bringing the tears, and drama, every week. She has earned her first RHOBH diamond for her constant clashing with newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff .

During the girls’ trip to Lake Tahoe , Sutton entered Crystal’s room to return Crystal’s jacket. Crystal was naked and felt that she was “violated.” Garcelle Beauvais had issues with that term , but Crystal refused to back down. Crystal can certainly hold a grudge .

At a party at Lisa Rinna’s house, Crystal and Sutton got into it again. Crystal remarked that Sutton is just jealous of her. Sutton responded, “Jealous of what? Your ugly leather pants?” I’m with Sutton on this one.

Meanwhile, even Erika’s struggle bus has been repossessed. Her husband, Tom Girardi , allegedly took $26 million dollars in settlement funds that he never paid out. Erika filed for divorce , and stated that Tom was unfaithful . It was later alleged that the divorce was merely a scam to hide assets.

Joseph Ruigomez, who suffered burns in the 2010 PG&E natural gas pipeline explosion, never received his settlement funds from Tom . Now he can go after Erika’s assets .

Erika is also facing a federal lawsuit . The trustee in the bankruptcy case decided to file a civil lawsuit against Erika, Pretty Mess Inc, and EJ Global to recover any money that Tom allegedly funneled into her companies. And Erika’s jewelry collection is also wanted by the trustee. Wow.

During the most recent episode of RHOBH , Erika continued to unravel. At Kyle Richards’ house in the desert, the ladies gathered to relax and rejuvenate. Erika showed a very vulnerable side to her co-stars. While her husband’s assets are now frozen, Erika’s emotions no longer are. Her life has fallen apart.

But it is what Erika revealed about a car accident that Tom was in several years ago that blows my mind. At the time of the accident, Erika minimized it and said that Tom broke his ankle. In truth, Tom was unconscious for 12 hours. He suffered a head injury, in addition to a broken shoulder, clavicle, and ankle. Apparently, he drove off a cliff.

Erika said that she assumed he was late because he was with another woman. He called, and then she went and found him outside the car. It is a little hazy about how Tom ended up outside of the vehicle. Was he ejected, or did he somehow tumble out? Sutton already thinks that Erika’s explanation isn’t adding up.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live , host Andy Cohen questioned Sutton about Tom’s mysterious car accident. Andy stated, “Sutton, here was a big question. A fan asked, ‘How confused were you by Erika’s re-telling of Tom’s accident? And do you find it odd that Erika was just saying how cunning and smart he is last week when talking about the divorce proceedings?'”

“Well, that whole table discussion was completely confusing for me because I didn’t hear it from year’s past,” Sutton responded. Andy said, “Okay.” She continued, “So to hear it for the first time…”

Andy replied, “Yes. You were confused?” Sutton said, “Well, yeah.” Same, Sutton. Same.

RHOBH fans know that Sutton is reportedly the only cast member who didn’t support Erika during her divorce. I think this crazy story is the beginning of Sutton having doubts about Erika.

