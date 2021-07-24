Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly Hills, CA

Sutton Stracke Is Confused By Erika Jayne’s Revised Story About Tom Girardi’s Car Accident

By Kim Stempel
Posted by 
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3liE7U_0b6IXMQw00

This season is all about Erika Jayne on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills . But Sutton Stracke is also bringing the tears, and drama, every week. She has earned her first RHOBH diamond for her constant clashing with newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff .

During the girls’ trip to Lake Tahoe , Sutton entered Crystal’s room to return Crystal’s jacket. Crystal was naked and felt that she was “violated.” Garcelle Beauvais had issues with that term , but Crystal refused to back down. Crystal can certainly hold a grudge .

At a party at Lisa Rinna’s house, Crystal and Sutton got into it again. Crystal remarked that Sutton is just jealous of her. Sutton responded, “Jealous of what? Your ugly leather pants?” I’m with Sutton on this one.

Meanwhile, even Erika’s struggle bus has been repossessed. Her husband, Tom Girardi , allegedly took $26 million dollars in settlement funds that he never paid out. Erika filed for divorce , and stated that Tom was unfaithful . It was later alleged that the divorce was merely a scam to hide assets.

Joseph Ruigomez, who suffered burns in the 2010 PG&E natural gas pipeline explosion, never received his settlement funds from Tom . Now he can go after Erika’s assets .

Erika is also facing a federal lawsuit . The trustee in the bankruptcy case decided to file a civil lawsuit against Erika, Pretty Mess Inc, and EJ Global to recover any money that Tom allegedly funneled into her companies. And Erika’s jewelry collection is also wanted by the trustee. Wow.

RELATED: Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Mid-Season Trailer: Erika Jayne Slams Sutton Stracke For Questioning Role In Tom Girardi Embezzlement Allegations

During the most recent episode of RHOBH , Erika continued to unravel. At Kyle Richards’ house in the desert, the ladies gathered to relax and rejuvenate. Erika showed a very vulnerable side to her co-stars. While her husband’s assets are now frozen, Erika’s emotions no longer are. Her life has fallen apart.

But it is what Erika revealed about a car accident that Tom was in several years ago that blows my mind. At the time of the accident, Erika minimized it and said that Tom broke his ankle. In truth, Tom was unconscious for 12 hours. He suffered a head injury, in addition to a broken shoulder, clavicle, and ankle. Apparently, he drove off a cliff.

Erika said that she assumed he was late because he was with another woman. He called, and then she went and found him outside the car. It is a little hazy about how Tom ended up outside of the vehicle. Was he ejected, or did he somehow tumble out? Sutton already thinks that Erika’s explanation isn’t adding up.

RELATED: Report: Sutton Stracke Is Only Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Not Supporting Erika Jayne During Her Divorce

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live , host Andy Cohen questioned Sutton about Tom’s mysterious car accident. Andy stated, “Sutton, here was a big question. A fan asked, ‘How confused were you by Erika’s re-telling of Tom’s accident? And do you find it odd that Erika was just saying how cunning and smart he is last week when talking about the divorce proceedings?'”

“Well, that whole table discussion was completely confusing for me because I didn’t hear it from year’s past,” Sutton responded. Andy said, “Okay.” She continued, “So to hear it for the first time…”
Andy replied, “Yes. You were confused?” Sutton said, “Well, yeah.” Same, Sutton. Same.

RHOBH fans know that Sutton is reportedly the only cast member who didn’t support Erika during her divorce. I think this crazy story is the beginning of Sutton having doubts about Erika.

RELATED: Garcelle Beauvais Says Sutton Stracke Is The Most Inquisitive About Erika Jayne’s Divorce, The Most Self-Absorbed, And Cries The Most On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Next Season

TELL US- DOES THE CAR ACCIDENT STORY ADD UP? DO YOU HAVE SYMPATHY FOR ERIKA?

[Photo credit: Bravo ]

The post Sutton Stracke Is Confused By Erika Jayne’s Revised Story About Tom Girardi’s Car Accident appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 12

Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
283
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Kyle Richards
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
Person
Andy Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Pg E#Pretty Mess Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Reality Tea

Luann de Lesseps “Can’t Imagine Real Housewives Of New York Without Ramona Singer” Amid Ramona Firing Rumors

Season 13 of Real Housewives of New York has fallen flat compared to its heyday. RHONY always delivered an entertaining season, so naturally fans are disappointed. Eboni K. Williams joined the cast as the first Black Housewife for the franchise. She has been trying to educate the ladies about racial issues, but it’s been a […] The post Luann de Lesseps “Can’t Imagine Real Housewives Of New York Without Ramona Singer” Amid Ramona Firing Rumors appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards & Crystal Kung Minkoff Want Drake To Follow Them Back On Instagram After Learning He Follows Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has always been the show with the most celebrity cameos, considering the Hollywood of it all. Beverly Hills, the land of the rich, famous and plastic, it’s one of a kind. Back when Yolanda Hadid was on the show, Gigi and Bella Hadid made appearances before they were the worlds’ […] The post Kyle Richards & Crystal Kung Minkoff Want Drake To Follow Them Back On Instagram After Learning He Follows Lisa Rinna appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

Luann de Lesseps Thinks Ramona Singer Could Have Stood Up For Sonja Morgan In Sonja’s Fight With Bershan Shaw

Real Housewives of New York has definitely hit a bump in the road this season. Fans are complaining left and right that it’s just not the same. And it’s not. Which is kind of the whole point. Cast members come and go, the dynamic changes. I admit the start of the season was a complete […] The post Luann de Lesseps Thinks Ramona Singer Could Have Stood Up For Sonja Morgan In Sonja’s Fight With Bershan Shaw appeared first on Reality Tea.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is Happy For Her Friends Replacing Her On Real Housewives Of Orange County; Says “I Am Glad That They Get To Have The Same Experience”

It was a relief when it was announced that Real Housewives of Orange County alum Heather Dubrow was returning to the franchise. You know that Heather will make the series classy and extravagant once again. Elizabeth Lyn Vargas and Kelly Dodd were fired from the show. Braunwyn Windham-Burke was also axed after two chaotic RHOC […] The post Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is Happy For Her Friends Replacing Her On Real Housewives Of Orange County; Says “I Am Glad That They Get To Have The Same Experience” appeared first on Reality Tea.
MoviesPosted by
Reality Tea

Lala Kent Denies Shading Megan Fox For Not Attending Randall Emmett’s Movie Premiere; Megan “Can’t Imagine” Lala “Doing Anything Negative”

All signs point to Lala Kent filming for season nine of Vanderpump Rules. Should be interesting to see which of her personalities shows up. It’s safe to say the days of innocent hostess ‘Lauren from Utah‘ are long gone. As are her drunken insult hurling and body shaming antics. Lala is now sober, engaged to director […] The post Lala Kent Denies Shading Megan Fox For Not Attending Randall Emmett’s Movie Premiere; Megan “Can’t Imagine” Lala “Doing Anything Negative” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Sutton Stracke Says There’s A 0% Chance Amelia Hamlin And Scott Disick’s Relationship Will Last

This season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is finally delivering once again. And it’s not even just because of the mess that Erika Jayne is in legally. Newbies Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke have been putting in the work to earn their diamonds. And finding new ways to argue at every turn. […] The post Sutton Stracke Says There’s A 0% Chance Amelia Hamlin And Scott Disick’s Relationship Will Last appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VideosPosted by
Reality Tea

Courtney Veale Wouldn’t Want To Work With Hannah Ferrier As Her Chief Stew On Below Deck Mediterranean

The current season of Below Deck Mediterranean has started out with SEVERAL bangs. Just a few episodes in and we’ve already seen Chef Mathew Shea quit twice, Captain Sandy Yawn get screamed at by guests for bad food and a complete meltdown from Satan Lexi Wilson.  We’ve seen drunken guests who try to jump off the boat […] The post Courtney Veale Wouldn’t Want To Work With Hannah Ferrier As Her Chief Stew On Below Deck Mediterranean appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Sutton Stracke Weighs In On Erika Jayne’s Mascara Running While She Was Crying Amid Divorce And Legal Issues

The heat is being turned up on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne. Erika’s husband, Tom Girardi, reportedly withheld $26 million dollars in settlement funds from his clients. The RHOBH star filed for divorce from Tom on Nov. 3, 2020. It was later alleged that the divorce was simply a way to hide assets. […] The post Sutton Stracke Weighs In On Erika Jayne’s Mascara Running While She Was Crying Amid Divorce And Legal Issues appeared first on Reality Tea.
New York City, NYPosted by
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Shocked By Backlash Against Leah McSweeney During Her Second Season On Real Housewives Of New York

This season of the Real Housewives of New York has been dark, and fans are not afraid to let everybody know it. And I’m not even denying that this season has been particularly boring and off for our big city ladies. There’s a major divide when it comes to newbie Eboni K. Williams bringing conversations about […] The post Andy Cohen Shocked By Backlash Against Leah McSweeney During Her Second Season On Real Housewives Of New York appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Dorit Kemsley And PK Kemsley Reportedly Owe Millions In Taxes Dating Back To 2015

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is starting to sound like the Real Fraudsters of the Greater Southern California Area. This season is clearly centered around Erika Jayne and the horrific embezzlement allegations Tom Girardi is facing. Finally, we’re not being forced to watch a group of middle-aged women attack (and out) Denise Richards for […] The post Dorit Kemsley And PK Kemsley Reportedly Owe Millions In Taxes Dating Back To 2015 appeared first on Reality Tea.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Shades Lala Kent’s Appearance In An Instagram Poll; Compares Lala’s Face To Gollum From Lord of the Rings

Here we go again — Kelly Dodd, a recently (and finally) fired cast member of the Real Housewives of Orange County, is at it again. This woman truly can’t stop herself from shutting up and not saying and doing the most offensive things she can possibly think of. I guess that’s what happens when you […] The post Kelly Dodd Shades Lala Kent’s Appearance In An Instagram Poll; Compares Lala’s Face To Gollum From Lord of the Rings appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

Brody Jenner Upset Ex Kaitlynn Carter Didn’t Share Pregnancy New With Him Sooner; Says He “Should Be In The Top 10” Of People Told

The Hills: New Beginnings is the perfect nostalgia for millennials who grew up watching Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari take turns dating Brody Jenner. Kardashian who? Brody was famous from The Hills long before Kylie Jenner became a self-made billionaire. It’s been fun watching Brody, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Pratt, Spencer Pratt, and Jason Wahler play act some scripted reality this season. Brody’s current story […] The post Brody Jenner Upset Ex Kaitlynn Carter Didn’t Share Pregnancy New With Him Sooner; Says He “Should Be In The Top 10” Of People Told appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

Tinsley Mortimer’s Mom Dale Mercer Defends Sonja Morgan; Backs Up Sonja’s Claims Of Never Drinking At Home

While the Real Housewives of New York is clearly going through a transition, I’ll never get sick of Sonja Morgan being on my screen. Sonjarita is as pure as it gets, even when other ladies are coming for her businesses (Bethenny Frankel) or projecting their issues onto her (Ramona Singer). Sonja’s been dealing with a lot in […] The post Tinsley Mortimer’s Mom Dale Mercer Defends Sonja Morgan; Backs Up Sonja’s Claims Of Never Drinking At Home appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

Eboni K. Williams Says “Kirsten Dunst Has My Entire Career”

This season of Real Housewives of New York has been dismal. Eboni K. Williams was the first Black Housewife on the franchise, and she brought a fresh energy. This television host and attorney has been accused of being “preachy,” but that doesn’t bother her at all. Eboni has tried to educate her RHONY co-stars about […] The post Eboni K. Williams Says “Kirsten Dunst Has My Entire Career” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SeriesPosted by
Reality Tea

Candiace Dillard Defends Wendy Osefo; Says “A Good Wife Should Have Her Husband On A Tight Leash”

The Real Housewives of Potomac is truly a one-of-a-kind show. The ladies will be sitting around, having a kiki and it will turn into a shade-throwing battle at the snap of a finger. We’ve seen it between Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger nearly every episode. Or Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Ashley Darby in the infamous butter […] The post Candiace Dillard Defends Wendy Osefo; Says “A Good Wife Should Have Her Husband On A Tight Leash” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Eboni K. Williams Praises Garcelle Beauvais Because She “Laid The Groundwork” For Joining An All-White Housewives Cast

Eboni K. Williams joined the Real Housewives of New York for Season 13. She was the first Black Housewife on the franchise, and I think that she was an excellent choice. But trying to school her RHONY co-stars on racial issues and Black history has failed. Eboni hosted a dinner party in Harlem and gave […] The post Eboni K. Williams Praises Garcelle Beauvais Because She “Laid The Groundwork” For Joining An All-White Housewives Cast appeared first on Reality Tea.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Hospitalized After She Walked Into A Beehive

Kyle Richards is having quite the season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I say that because she’s known for being front and center in most of the drama. And this year? Not so much. She’s started to bond with sophomore housewife Garcelle Beauvais. And it doesn’t hurt that sister Kathy Hilton has joined and […] The post Kyle Richards Hospitalized After She Walked Into A Beehive appeared first on Reality Tea.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Shannon Beador’s Boyfriend John Janssen Denies Rumors Heather Dubrow And Shannon Got Into A Fight During Party Filmed For Real Housewives Of Orange County Season 16

The Real Housewives of Orange County are finally filming Season 16 and rumor has it the drama has already started. Kelly Dodd and Branwyn Windham-Burke are OUT and Heather Dubrow is coming back to save the sinking ship of a show. Even Tamra Judge is hinting at a surprise appearance, bringing it back to the […] The post Shannon Beador’s Boyfriend John Janssen Denies Rumors Heather Dubrow And Shannon Got Into A Fight During Party Filmed For Real Housewives Of Orange County Season 16 appeared first on Reality Tea.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Reality Tea

Married At First Sight Couple Jessica Studer And Austin Hurd Are Expecting A Baby

Married at First Sight is one of my guilty pleasures. I must admit that there are some crazy matches on that series. But there are also some sweet love stories to come out of this social experiment. Season 13 of the series is underway in Texas, with a new bunch of hopefuls ready to walk down […] The post Married At First Sight Couple Jessica Studer And Austin Hurd Are Expecting A Baby appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VideosPosted by
Reality Tea

Kandi Burruss Is Down For Sheree Whitfield To Return To Real Housewives Next Season

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is long overdue for a cast shakeup. Atlanta is one of those cities that always has casting problems — the new girls tend to be one season and done. And often they rely on bringing old faces back into the mix, which doesn’t always work out the best. It’s time […] The post Kandi Burruss Is Down For Sheree Whitfield To Return To Real Housewives Next Season appeared first on Reality Tea.

Comments / 12

Community Policy