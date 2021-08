FITCHBURG — Oak Hill Country Club is celebrating a monumental milestone this year, 100 years since it first opened on July 4, 1921. “For any entity or business to make it to 100 years is something really special,” said club President Steven DeCarolis. “Quite honestly, all credit goes to our membership. We have many members that have been there for a long time, generational members. We have a lot of camaraderie and everyone gets along well together. I think that is what has made it last so long.”