FanDuel Sportsbook Promo: Get Free Betting Credits For 2020 Olympics

By Andrew Norton
lineups.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA href=”https://www.lineups.com/betting/go/fanduel-sb-news/” rel=”nofollow noopener”>. FanDuel sportsbook is looking for new users that it can engage with a competitive first-time user promotion. Currently, FanDuel offers up to a $1000 risk-free bet for any new user to its sportsbook. Once you make your opening deposit, you can place a bet up to $1000 on any game, and if your bet loses, you will be refunded in the form of site credits. There are a few essential eligibility requirements to cover, though. First, you will have to be entirely new to the sportsbook. You cannot have an existing account that you haven’t used to place bets in a while. It must be new.

