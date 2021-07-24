Amigos in Art: Ashland artist opens gallery, shows friend’s work, too

ASHLAND If you venture onto the second floor of the Camayo Arcade, you might get to see an artist at work.

Cynthia Handloser's Syyn Art opened May 1. While she sells art from the space, she said she uses it mostly as a workshop for her work, which encompasses a wide variety of media.

“I’ve always created a lot of things and always had a job and done art on the side,” Handloser, who has a bachelor’s degree in art from Morehead State Universty, said. “Some years you sell things and make money and some you don’t.”

She has had booths at conventions and other events, plus her work has been seen at The Upstairs Gallery and the Grayson Gallery and Art Center.

She describes her art, which includes 2D and mixed media and prints, as abstract and expressive, with horror and fantasy themes.

“I’ve traveled a lot and learned about different cultures to do art in a way that is universal,” Handloser, 46, said, noting many of her pieces have a Christian theme. “Usually if I have a Christian-themed piece, it has some kind of Bible verse with it.”

Handloser has made art since she was a child. She has studied different styles of art and has found it pays to do so.

“One year, a certain kind of painting will be popular and will sell and the next year another style will be big,” she said.

Most of her work now is digital. Not that she doesn’t draw.

“I love drawing. It’s my favorite,” she said, noting she often scans her drawings into her computer to elaborate on them.

“I learned the programs as they were being developed,” she said. “They kept getting more complex through the years, and I can use any of them.”

She explained she can add colors, textures, text and more using layers provided by programs.

“You just keep going and changing. Some layers are transparent and some are solid,” she said. “Once you get used to it, it’s simple to do.”

She said computer use in her artwork helps her keep her work in order.

“It was easier to keep everything. It got to be a giant bunch of work to keep at home,” she said. “It’s so much cleaner.”

Also in her gallery is artwork by Marcos Kura of Argentina. She said he’s a friend through art and she’s helping him gain exposure in the United States.

“He’s a muralist and our styles are very similar,” she said.

In addition to fairies, angels and horror and fantasy subjects, Handloser said she has graveyard photography, which she likes to take as documentation.

She said she plans to put some of her creations on fabric and make items like pillows to sell. She sells prints and smaller card versions of her work. She also takes commissions for any kind of design, from tattoos to logos.

Her project titled “Dark Water” featuring poetry and illustrations is due out at the end of summer.

Despite having so many projects in the works, Handloser said she enjoys all the hard work.

“They are labors of love,” she said of her works. “I love every one of them.”

(606) 326-2661 |