Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashland, KY

Amigos in Art: Ashland artist opens gallery, shows friend’s work, too

By LEE WARD
Posted by 
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BAIFy_0b6IVwYU00

ASHLAND If you venture onto the second floor of the Camayo Arcade, you might get to see an artist at work.

Cynthia Handloser's Syyn Art opened May 1. While she sells art from the space, she said she uses it mostly as a workshop for her work, which encompasses a wide variety of media.

“I’ve always created a lot of things and always had a job and done art on the side,” Handloser, who has a bachelor’s degree in art from Morehead State Universty, said. “Some years you sell things and make money and some you don’t.”

She has had booths at conventions and other events, plus her work has been seen at The Upstairs Gallery and the Grayson Gallery and Art Center.

She describes her art, which includes 2D and mixed media and prints, as abstract and expressive, with horror and fantasy themes.

“I’ve traveled a lot and learned about different cultures to do art in a way that is universal,” Handloser, 46, said, noting many of her pieces have a Christian theme. “Usually if I have a Christian-themed piece, it has some kind of Bible verse with it.”

Handloser has made art since she was a child. She has studied different styles of art and has found it pays to do so.

“One year, a certain kind of painting will be popular and will sell and the next year another style will be big,” she said.

Most of her work now is digital. Not that she doesn’t draw.

“I love drawing. It’s my favorite,” she said, noting she often scans her drawings into her computer to elaborate on them.

“I learned the programs as they were being developed,” she said. “They kept getting more complex through the years, and I can use any of them.”

She explained she can add colors, textures, text and more using layers provided by programs.

“You just keep going and changing. Some layers are transparent and some are solid,” she said. “Once you get used to it, it’s simple to do.”

She said computer use in her artwork helps her keep her work in order.

“It was easier to keep everything. It got to be a giant bunch of work to keep at home,” she said. “It’s so much cleaner.”

Also in her gallery is artwork by Marcos Kura of Argentina. She said he’s a friend through art and she’s helping him gain exposure in the United States.

“He’s a muralist and our styles are very similar,” she said.

In addition to fairies, angels and horror and fantasy subjects, Handloser said she has graveyard photography, which she likes to take as documentation.

She said she plans to put some of her creations on fabric and make items like pillows to sell. She sells prints and smaller card versions of her work. She also takes commissions for any kind of design, from tattoos to logos.

Her project titled “Dark Water” featuring poetry and illustrations is due out at the end of summer.

Despite having so many projects in the works, Handloser said she enjoys all the hard work.

“They are labors of love,” she said of her works. “I love every one of them.”

(606) 326-2661 |

Comments / 0

The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Ashland, KY
2K+
Followers
68
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, KY
Morehead, KY
Entertainment
City
Morehead, KY
Ashland, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Gallery#Art Center#Tattoos#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Paintings
Country
Argentina
Related
Springfield, OHSpringfield News Sun

Work of superstar artist on display at Springfield Museum of Art

‘Red Painting’ to be among the mixed media art celebrated in the Halley Gallery through Aug. 29. The Springfield Museum of Art’s (SMoA) primary color will be red this summer. It’s from pride, not blush with the loan of a work by one of the modern art world’s top names showcasing a new exhibition.
Moorhead, MNthefmextra.com

Outdoor gallery shows off work by Creative Moorhead

An informal new organization of Moorhead “creators” – artists, performers and others whose media ranges from food to welding – has brightened the path along Main Avenue with an outdoor exhibition of two-dimensional art. Creative Moorhead, the two-year-old project behind the open-air display, has installed large reproductions of nine paintings...
Santa Fe, NMKRQE News 13

Zozobra art exhibit searching for local artists to submit work

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Artists are being encouraged to submit their work for this year’s Zozobra Art Exhibit. The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe will host the exhibit starting Aug. 27 at the Santa Fe Place Mall. Story continues below. Crime: Albuquerque neighbors believe accused arsonist responsible for string...
Grand Traverse County, MInorthernexpress.com

Magic Thursday Artists Summer 2021 Art Show & Sale

The "Magic Thursday" artists came together as a group because they shared a passion for creating art. During the summer months, the group paints en plein air at a variety of locations in the Grand Traverse region. They share studio space at Crooked Tree Art Center during the winter months. Participating artists include Sue Bowerman, Nan Frankland, Ruth Kitchen, Sherry McNamara, Dorothy Mudget, Marilyn Rebant (EMME), & Laura Swire. The exhibit is on display Monday-Friday, from 10am-2pm, & during events in July & Aug.
Knoxville, TNknoxfocus.com

Art Market Gallery announces August Featured Artist

Elle’s photography showcases the unique artistry that can be found in window reflections. Although her images appear to be taken as a double exposure, each image is captured in a single shot that reflects a moment-in-time. She encourages viewers to take a deeper look into her layered imagery, as hidden components are often waiting to be discovered.
Visual ArtWatauga Democrat

'Exploring the Monumental Art of Landscape' at Carlton Gallery opens Saturday July 24

Carlton Gallery’s 39th Mid-Summer Group Exhibition – “Exploring the Monumental Art of Landscape” is planned with a drop in Opening Reception on July 24, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Landscapes in many styles projecting the artists’ interpretation of the high country’s surrounding scenic vistas, waterfalls and the bucolic countryside fill the gallery.
Southport, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Franklin Square Gallery welcomes 2021 Summer Regional Art Show

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The annual juried Summer Regional Art Show opens Friday at Franklin Square Gallery in Southport. The event runs through August 21, 2021 and features pieces from artists throughout the region. There will be 2D and 3D pieces to see including paintings and drawings, pottery, and sculpture.
Shamokin, PAnewsitem.com

Shamokin art gallery to present work by two local artists

SHAMOKIN — The Northumberland County Council Arts and Humanities (NCCAH) gallery will present “A Name Eludes Me,” a collection of artwork by Emma “M” Dailey and Anthony Folmar, with an opening reception at 6 p.m. Thursday. Dailey and Folmar are local artists working in two distinct mediums. Folmar is a...
Visual Artthedailyreporter.com

Arts Alive seeks artists for ‘All That Glitters is Gold’ show

The latest exhibit by Arts Alive in the Tibbits Art Gallery invites artists to submit artwork of all mediums inspired by the theme “All that Glitters is Gold”. The exhibit runs Aug. 17-October 2021 at Tibbits Opera House. Artists may submit up to three pieces at $5 per submission. Paintings, photographs or drawings should be ready to hang using hanging wire. Sculpture or other mediums are accepted and encouraged as well. “All that Glitters is Gold” is totally up to the artist to interpret the theme as he/she sees fit.
Taos, NMTaos News

Taos Pueblo art show a big hit Stables Gallery

There was certainly plenty for them to peruse, from John Suazo's affordable small stone sculptures to Jacqueline Gala's must-have jewelry to Joselyn Martinez's breathtaking scratchboard artworks, Debbie Lujan's award-winning photographs and many more. The show was curated by jewelry-maker Lyle Wright who said he wanted to help his fellow tribal...
Moore County, NCpilot.com

One of a Kind Gallery Holds Artists @ Work Event

On Saturday, July 24, from 1 to 3 p.m., One of a Kind Gallery will be hosting another Artists @ Work event. Six artists will be creating their magic on canvas, paper and clay, and the public is invited to come and watch them as they turn paint, paper, cloth, found objects, and clay into works of art.
Visual ArtPhillyBite

Popular New Jersey Artists and Art Works

Many notable artists have created art that lasts for decades, and now many people appreciate each piece. It means that craft will never die because it serves as part of our lives. Here are just a few of those you may want to check on the different museums in New Jersey.
Duluth, MNGrand Forks Herald

Duluth artist turns his one-car garage into an art gallery

DULUTH — In an outwardly inconspicuous one-car garage, Duluth's Matt Oman has created an art gallery with dozens of hand-selected works by regional landscape painters, jewelry designers and collage artists. Everything here is purposeful, from the first view of a plant hanging slightly off-center against a fresh gallery wall —...
Gallatin, TNvolstate.edu

Vol State Gallery Show a Tribute to Gallatin Art Teacher

The Volunteer State Community College Art Gallery has a special show coming up in August. It features the work of former students of Gallatin High School art teacher, Doris Bills. For more than 30 years, Bills introduced students to the world of drawing, painting, and sculpture. “Waves of Gratitude: Artwork of the Former Students of Doris Bills” will be at the Vol State Gallery from August 1 through August 15. A reception will take place on Saturday, August 7 at 3 p.m.
Ocean City, MDstardem.com

Mosaic artist Lisa Scarbath featured at art show

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Maryland mosaic artist Lisa Scarbath is being featured by the Art League of Ocean City. Scarbath, who is with Pieceful Designs Mosaics, has created life-size, beach-themed mosaics that will be featured through Aug. 12 at the Center for the Arts in Ocean City. Two 3-dimensional works encompass the male and female forms and dressed in shell apparel.
Gorham, MEgorhamtimes.com

New Art Gallery Opens: Healing Arts Gallery

Healing Arts Gallery will be celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, July 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 31 Main Street. Owner, artist, and caring healer, Ramona Allen believes in the restorative powers of art. She believes that color, light and pleasing composition can help bring joy to the viewer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy