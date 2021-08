A man, woman and child have drowned in Scotland as 30 people are reported to have lost their lives in drowning accidents across the UK in just one week. On Saturday evening, a 41-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman and a nine-year-old boy were pronounced dead, while a seven-year-old boy is fighting for his life after getting into difficulty in the water near Pulpit Rock, Loch Lomond, south of Ardlui.