With the first pick of the 2021 NHL Draft, the Buffalo Sabres have selected defenseman Owen Power from the University of Michigan of the NCAA. From the very start of the season, Owen Power has been touted as one of the best prospects in this draft, and to a lot of people, the best of the bunch. He’s the first defenseman to hold the No. 1 spot in North American NHL Central Scouting since Seth Jones topped the rankings in 2013.