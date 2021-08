In Their Words: “Sometimes I think the desire for fundamental change is very like a river; at times its hardly there at all, yet at other times when it’s in full flow it can take your breath away with its ferocity and speed, promising new adventures and transformation. I wrote this song at a time of great change in my personal life. I was questioning if I was to take a leap, who would come along and who would be left behind. I’m a great believer in the power and strength of community and how that helps us to be become more resilient, even during times of great adversity. I am so grateful for the amazing people and new friends I have made on this new musical journey.” — Carmen Phelan, Misty River.