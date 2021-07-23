Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL star Travis Kelce promotes COVID vaccination

shorelinemedia.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce is encouraging fellow NFL professionals and the wider public to play some offense against the COVID-19 pandemic. (July 23) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/ea6c7dd7cb1747018ec94e1db910a81a.

www.shorelinemedia.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#American Football#Covid#Kansas City Chiefs#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
NFL
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Football
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

Is NFL star Lamar Jackson vaccinated?

MORE and more NFL players have tested positive while following Covid protocol the league requires. The Baltimore Ravens is the next team to experience the spread of Covid within the team's players. Did Lamar Jackson test positive for Covid?. Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed on July 28, 2021 that...
NFLchicitysports.com

Cole Kmet meshing the play style of Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet is expected to take a big step forward in year two here in 2021. After being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, Kmet showed some signs of breaking out towards the end of his rookie season after a slow start.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chiefs get good news with Travis Kelce on Saturday morning

Chiefs fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Travis Kelce is already back on the training camp field after a brief injury scare on Thursday. The Chiefs offense possesses plenty of star talent but Travis Kelce is an integral part of the team’s offensive attack. That’s why Kansas City fans had a right to be nervous when he was carted off the training camp field on Thursday.
NFLYardbarker

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Praises Raiders TE Darren Waller

It’s a good feeling when one of your fellow colleagues and arguably, one of your biggest competitors praises your play. That’s exactly what Raiders tight end Darren Waller received after rival Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, praised the work Waller has accomplished on the field on Thursday. “Just...
NFLArrowhead Pride

Travis Kelce shares kind words for rival Darren Waller

If there’s one thing we have seen over the years, it’s that athletes are significantly more respectful to their in-division counterparts than fans are. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s latest remarks on Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller are a prime example of that. Every year, NFL...
NFLYardbarker

Raiders Opposing TEs No. 1: Travis Kelce

The NFL preseason amazingly is getting closer and closer, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at the match-ups their teams will face this season. The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they will have a number of marquee games when looking at the 2021 schedule.
NFLchatsports.com

Tyrann Mathieu named among NFL players who deserve a raise in 2021

On Friday, NFL.com analyst Marc Ross picked five NFL players who deserve a raise in 2021. His unranked list included Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams, along with Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter. The fifth player...
NFLPosted by
Hutch Post

NFL warning teams with strict COVID vaccination rules

New York (AP) - NFL teams have been warned they could forfeit a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. “As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to...
NFLchatsports.com

Fantasy Football Tight End Shuffle Up: Travis Kelce rules the world

Fantasy football draft season is here. Time to sort through the positions and hash out the tiers and the salaries. In the leadoff spot is the tight end position. Everyone line up behind Travis Kelce. A few of the usual caveats upfront. The salaries are unscientific in nature, merely used...
NFLallfans.co

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce responds to backlash over NFL memo on vaccinations

The hot button issue in the NFL is COVID-19 vaccination, and the choices players have made heading into the new season. The league issued a memo last week, stating that a team may be forced to forfeit a game if unvaccinated players test positive, leading to an outbreak of COVID-19. This opened up a flurry of complaints from some of the league’s biggest stars.
NFLBleacher Report

Madden NFL 22 Player Ratings: Chiefs' Travis Kelce Named to 99 Club for 2nd Season

We may not fully know how to pronounce his name, but we do know exactly where Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce stands among his peers. The three-time All-Pro received a 99 overall rating in Madden NFL 22, making him one of three players so far to earn the coveted distinction. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams are the others.
NFLfox4kc.com

Travis Kelce joins ’99 Club’ in Madden NFL 22

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is now a member of the prestigious “99 Club” in Madden NFL 22. The “99 Club” is reserved for dominant players who receive the highest possible rating, 99, in the game. Regarded by many as the top tight end...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Kansas City Chiefs: Travis Kelce earns respect in Madden 22 ratings

Travis Kelce is primed for another remarkable year with the Kansas City Chiefs. Madden seems to agree. Heading into the 2021 season, the Kansas City Chiefs are expecting big things out of talented tight end Travis Kelce. A key part of Kansas City’s offense and quite possibly the best tight end in the NFL, Kelce looks to have another dominant season with the Chiefs this year.
NFLfantasypros.com

Travis Kelce exits practice early with trainers

It’s unknown what happened to Kelce, but he left practice and didn’t participate in 7 on 7 drills. We’ll likely know more after practice, so stay tuned to the wire for more details on Kelce.

Comments / 0

Community Policy