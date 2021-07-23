NFL star Travis Kelce promotes COVID vaccination
Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce is encouraging fellow NFL professionals and the wider public to play some offense against the COVID-19 pandemic. (July 23) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/ea6c7dd7cb1747018ec94e1db910a81a.www.shorelinemedia.net
Comments / 0