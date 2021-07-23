Cancel
Music

Tokyo Olympic Games Kicked Off with a Massive 1,824 Drone Show During the Opening Ceremony

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those who watched the Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony live, you may have noticed a swarm of lights near the end that eventually formed a giant Earth. Those lights are actually a swarm of 1,824 drones that eventually segued into a rendition of John Lennon’s song “Imagine,” performed by Angelique Kidjo, Alejandro Sanz, John Legend, Keith Urban, and the Suginami Children’s Choir. Unfortunately, there’s no word yet on what kind of drones were used in the show. Read more for two videos and additional information.

