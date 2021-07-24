Twitter Compared The Olympics Opening Ceremony To 'The Hunger Games' And Wow, Yes
After the opening ceremony of the 2021 Summer Olympic Games began, people started to notice a strange coincidence. The opening reminded people about a particular sci-fi drama, and maybe not in a good way, because these tweets about the Olympics opening ceremony are all comparing it to The Hunger Games. From tweets about Panem to iconic quotes like, “May the odds be ever in your favor,” you won’t be able to unsee the hilarious comparisons.www.elitedaily.com
