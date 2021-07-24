Twitter Compared The Olympics Opening Ceremony To 'The Hunger Games' And Wow, Yes

The committee responsible for organizing the Olympics Opening Ceremony has had to do quite a bit of scrambling in the past few days, what with two of its key players, director Kentaro Kobayashi and composer Keigo Oyamada, relieved of their duties when both were discovered to have made offensive remarks in the past. After Oyamada’s departure, it was announced that the musical composition he wrote for the ceremony would not be used, and today we found out what music actually was used instead: the theme songs to video games like Final Fantasy, Monster Hunter, and Sonic The Hedgehog.