While a poor start cost him the lead of the Sprint to Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton admits he is worried by the pace demonstrated by the Red Bull driver after that. The defending champion qualified fastest on Friday, meaning he started from first in the inaugural Sprint race that set the grid for the British Grand Prix. However, Verstappen took the lead before Turn 1 and held Hamilton off in a close fight on the first lap before going on to victory, and Hamilton says the race was lost at the start.