Sabres Power up; select Michigan defenseman 1st in NHL draft

By The Penny Hoarder
El Paso News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL draft turned Michigan maize and blue Friday night. And there’s a Hughes sibling reunion set to happen in New Jersey. The Buffalo Sabres opened the draft by selecting Wolverines defenseman Owen Power with the top pick, and were immediately followed by the expansion Seattle Kraken choosing Michigan center Matthew Beniers at No. 2. It marked the first time since 1969 that teammates went with the first two selections.

www.ktsm.com

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
Country
Sweden
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
NHLFingerLakes1

Sabres prepare for NHL draft

The Buffalo Sabres will be on the clock come Saturday with the No.1 pick in this year’s NHL draft. Obviously, there’s been a lot of issues in this organization between player drama, head coaching changes with four coaches in the last five years and ten straight years of no post season.
NHLFrankfort Times

Sabres to open NHL draft featuring Michigan, mystery, Kraken

The focus of attention falls squarely on the Buffalo Sabres to kick off an NHL draft heavily themed by Michigan, mystery and the expansion Seattle Kraken. General manager Kevyn Adams isn’t tipping his hand on whether Buffalo will use the No. 1 pick to select defenseman Owen Power, the consensus top prospect and one of three Wolverines players projected to be chosen in the first round Friday.
NHLWKBW-TV

Buffalo Sabres select forward Aleksandr Kisakov with 53rd pick in NHL Draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have selected another Russian forward on day two of the NHL Draft, this time selecting Aleksandr Kisakov with the 53rd pick. The Sabres selected Kisakov with the pick they acquired from the Boston Bruins when they traded Taylor Hall. Kisakov played 61 games...
NHLbuffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres select Swedish winger Isak Rosen 14th overall at NHL Draft

BUFFALO – The Sabres selected Swedish winger Isak Rosen 14th overall tonight at the NHL Draft. The 5-foot-11, 156-pound Rosen, 18, ranked eighth on NHL Central Scouting’s final list of 2021 European skaters. Rosen spent the 2020-21 season with Leksands IF in the Swedish Hockey League and their junior team,...
NHLYardbarker

Sabres Select Owen Power with the 1st Overall Pick

With the first pick of the 2021 NHL Draft, the Buffalo Sabres have selected defenseman Owen Power from the University of Michigan of the NCAA. From the very start of the season, Owen Power has been touted as one of the best prospects in this draft, and to a lot of people, the best of the bunch. He’s the first defenseman to hold the No. 1 spot in North American NHL Central Scouting since Seth Jones topped the rankings in 2013.
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Mock Draft 2021: Order of Selections and 1st-Round Predictions

The Buffalo Sabres are a few days away from selecting a second defenseman in four years at the top of the NHL draft. Buffalo is widely projected to take Michigan defenseman Owen Power with the top selection in the 2021 NHL draft on Friday. When the Sabres last chose first...
NHLbuffalohockeybeat.com

As offseason ramps up for NHL Draft, Sabres could start making trades

BUFFALO – Just after 8 tonight, the Sabres will add a potentially franchise-changing talent in defenseman Owen Power, winger William Eklund or one of the other special NHL Draft prospects available to be picked first overall. But right now, the draft, a virtual event that starts with the first round...
NHLChicago Sun-Times

Owen Power, a Chicago Steel product, picked 1st by Sabres in NHL Draft

A year ago, defenseman Owen Power was coping with the abrupt end of another strong Chicago Steel season and scrambling to stay in shape during the height of the pandemic. ‘‘I’ve just been trying to keep busy outside, whether it’s putting on the rollerblades, going for a skate, or playing volleyball or basketball with my siblings,’’ he told the Sun-Times in April 2020. ‘‘Anything, really. Just trying to stay active.’’
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Rumors: Latest on Jack Eichel Trade Market, Nick Ritchie and More

As NHL free agency continues to unfold, Jack Eichel's situation with the Buffalo Sabres remains one of the more intriguing storylines. Theoretically, the three-time All-Star should be one of the more attractive trade targets for teams looking outside of free agency. However, asking price and concerns over his health have prevented a deal to this point. Eichel has been dealing with a herniated disk in his neck and has advocated for disc replacement surgery. The Sabres don't agree with that plan, which has created a disconnect between player and organization.
NHLmarkerzone.com

MARC-ANDRE FLEURY MAKES HIS FIRST OFFICIAL STATEMENT SINCE TRADE TO CHICAGO

The main focus of the hockey world Tuesday has been the trade of Marc-Andre Fleury from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Chicago Blackhawks. In a one-for-one deal, with no salary retention, Vegas shipped Fleury to Chicago for Mikael Hakkarainen, who has no experience at the NHL level. The question now is will Fleury actually report to the Blackhawks or will the 35-year-old decide to retire. Fleury has made his first official statement since the trade, but he did not address that.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Avalanche, Blues, Bruins, Stars, Oilers, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, reports are that New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has apparently asked for a trade. Meanwhile, were the Colorado Avalanche close to re-signing Brandon Saad? Now that he’s left for the St. Louis Blues, what is the Avs next step? David Krejci has released a statement regarding his future with the Boston Bruins, the Dallas Stars might be looking at trading a goaltender and all is quiet on the Jack Eichel trade front.
NHLFanSided

Canucks trade for goaltender Spencer Martin from Tampa Bay Lightning

The Vancouver Canucks have added another netminder to their roster. On Saturday afternoon, it was announced that the team had landed 26-year-old goalie Spencer Martin from the Tampa Bay Lighting, in exchange for future considerations. The Oakville, Ontario native was originally selected in the third round, 63rd overall, by the...
NHLvegashockeynow.com

Golden Knights Trade Reaves; McCrimmon Clears Another Misfit

The Vegas Golden Knights were over the salary cap again after they signed Mattias Janmark to a $2 million contract on Wednesday. To clear salary-cap space, the Vegas Golden Knights dumped salary on the NHL trade market when GM Kelly McCrimmon dumped original misfit Ryan Reaves to the New York Rangers for a third-round pick.
NHLClickOnDetroit.com

Should Red Wings select goalie in 1st round of 2021 NHL Draft?

My short answer is: No, absolutely not. But I’ll entertain the thought, why not. The Detroit Red Wings have the 6th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. To throw it away on a goalie, a position that offers such little guarantee in the NHL, would be ill advised. Detroit also has the 23rd overall pick, but even that position is bit high for a goalie pick.

