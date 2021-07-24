Made in El Paso: Local companies supply Team USA with Opening Ceremony outfits
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — When Team USA made their into Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Friday morning, their outfits had an El Paso flair to them. Ralph Lauren has been the official outfitter for Team USA at the Olympics since 2008. For the Tokyo Olympics, they partnered with two El Paso manufactures to help supply Team USA with their outfits for the Opening Ceremony. The major qualification: Made in USA.www.ktsm.com
