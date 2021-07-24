Oak Harbor motorcyclist killed in crash north of Selah
Washington State Patrol troopers say an Oak Harbor man was killed Friday morning when his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck in the Yakima River Canyon. Terrell W. Boese, 56, was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on State Route 821 about 4 miles north of Selah around 11:30 a.m., according to a State Patrol news release. Ahead of him was a Ford F-150 pickup truck pulling a boat trailer, and the pickup started to turn left into a parking area at the same time Boese was passing, the release said.www.yakimaherald.com
