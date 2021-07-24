Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Oak Harbor motorcyclist killed in crash north of Selah

By DONALD W. MEYERS Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington State Patrol troopers say an Oak Harbor man was killed Friday morning when his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck in the Yakima River Canyon. Terrell W. Boese, 56, was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on State Route 821 about 4 miles north of Selah around 11:30 a.m., according to a State Patrol news release. Ahead of him was a Ford F-150 pickup truck pulling a boat trailer, and the pickup started to turn left into a parking area at the same time Boese was passing, the release said.

www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Accidents
City
Selah, WA
Oak Harbor, WA
Accidents
State
Washington State
City
Ford, WA
City
Yakima, WA
Oak Harbor, WA
Crime & Safety
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Selah, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Harbor, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Washington State Patrol#Harley Davidson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from floor event final

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Simone Biles will not compete in Monday's floor exercise final, leaving her with just one more event to win another medal at the Tokyo Games. USA Gymnastics said on Sunday that Biles had withdrawn from the event final for floor and would make a decision later this week on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump helps raise $56 million in first six months of 2021

Former President Trump helped Republicans raise $56 million in the first six months of 2021, underscoring his continued sway within the GOP. Trump helped raise $56 million between Jan. 1 and June 30, the GOP's online fundraising platform WinRed reported Friday, according to Reuters. This includes more than $34 million...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Disney makes vaccination mandatory for on-site U.S. employees

July 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) said on Friday it was making vaccination mandatory for all its on-site salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States, as the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant drives a resurgence in cases. "Employees who aren't already vaccinated and are working on-site...

Comments / 0

Community Policy