Tonight will go down as the night as Giannis Antetokounmpo completed the NBA. At the age of 26, Giannis has accomplished nearly all the major accolades that a top player in the NBA. After becoming an All-Star, two-time MVP, Defensive Player Of The Year, and an All-Star game MVP, Giannis is now an NBA Champion and Finals MVP. Antetokounmpo has had one of the most meteoric rises in NBA history. When few people believed he could become the superstar that he is now, Kobe Bryant challenged him because he believed in him. And tonight, Giannis has delivered on that challenge.