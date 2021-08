LAREDO, Texas – Working quickly, Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Freer Station provided needed aid to an individual involved in an accidental shooting. During the late evening of July 17, a local rancher and his adult son arrived at the Border Patrol checkpoint on U.S. Highway 59 east of Freer, Texas. Agents were advised by the local rancher that his son had a gunshot wound to his foot after an accidental discharge of a firearm. Agents quickly directed the individuals to the secondary inspection area to provide needed aid while waiting for Emergency Medical Services (EMS). EMS arrived to the checkpoint and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.