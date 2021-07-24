Child Migrant Shelter At The Long Beach Convention Center Closes
An emergency shelter for unaccompanied migrant children at the Long Beach Convention Center has closed its doors two weeks ahead of schedule. According to Long Beach officials, nearly all the children housed there have been reunited with U.S. relatives or sponsors.
