The LA Angels have traded Tony Watson back to the San Francisco Giants for three pitchers. The three pitchers were Sam Selman, Jose Marte, and Ivan Armstrong. Sam Selman has played at the Major League level before, and has a 4.06 ERA in 37.2 innings pitched. Watson had a 4.64 ERA for the Angels this year. He used to be good, but needed to head somewhere else to get his career back on track.