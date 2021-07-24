Flash Flood Warning issued for Saguache by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 18:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN SAGUACHE COUNTY Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1200 AM MDT for portions of central Colorado, south central Colorado and southeast Colorado.alerts.weather.gov
